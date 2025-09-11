Bengaluru's Shivajinagar Metro To Be Named St Mary? Siddaramaiah Sparks Row

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's push to name an upcoming metro station in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar after St Mary has sparked a massive row, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of insulting the Maratha icon for political appeasement. A strong response has come in from Maharashtra, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that it's an insult to Shivaji Maharaj.

Addressing a recent ceremony at St Mary's Basilica in Shivajinagar, the Chief Minister said he had recommended to the Centre that the upcoming station be named after St Mary.

The announcement drew a scathing response from the BJP, including its Maharashtra leaders.

"I condemn the Karnataka government's move to rename Shivajinagar metro station in Bengaluru after St Mary. Its an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Congress has continued its tradition of insulting the Maratha warrior king since the time of Nehru, who made comments against Shivaji Maharaj in his book 'Discovery of India'."

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said he was praying that the "Almighty gives Siddaramaiah sense" to not go ahead with such a decision.

BJP's Chalwadi Narayan Swami, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka legislative Council, said, "Will they remove the name Shivajinagar? They should not go beyond the limits. Appeasement has become the first choice of the Congress party."

"Because of the appeasement, their party went to the dogs. Still, they are maintaining appeasement politics. We will not allow this," he said.

Chitra Wagh, BJP MLC in Maharashtra, has said the Congress's "hatred" of Shivaji Maharaj has been "exposed". "Congress MLA Rizwan (Arshad) demanded that Bengaluru's Shivajinagar metro station be renamed after St Mary. Chief Minister Siddarmaiah has also sent a proposal to the central government for a name change. Will Maharashtra Congress clarify its position on this, or will it remain silent?"

Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress's ally in Maharashtra, has said it will write to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urge him to name the metro station after Chhatrapati Shivaji. Anand Dubey, the party's spokesperson, said, "Public sentiments should be respected. Politics should be avoided. The BJP has no moral right to talk about Shivaji Maharaj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for a Shivaji statue in the Arabian Sea. There has been no progress since. The BJP should not stoke the fire. We will talk to our ally and find a solution," he said.