Bengaluru's Day 3 Of Flooding - Power Cuts, Water Supply Hit: 5 Points

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the state government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to tackle the emergency situation. An additional Rs 300 has been earmarked for other flood-affected districts.

Schools and colleges have declared a holiday owing to waterlogging in key areas of the city. As offices continue to function, several people were seen using tractors to make their way through the waterlogged roads.

Powers cuts have been reported in several areas. Water supply to some localities has been disrupted after a pumphouse in Mandya was flooded. The Chief Minister has said the pumphouse is being cleaned. He said 8,000 borewells would supply water in affected areas. In areas with no borewells, water will be supplied through tankers.

The flooding of the mega IT hub for the second time in a week has brought into focus the consequences of unplanned urbanisation. The Bengaluru civic body has identified encroachment on 500 storm water drains that have now left the city choking in water.