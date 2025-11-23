Bengaluru Private Firm Staff Kidnapped, Rs 19 Lakh Sought: Police

Four senior employees of a private company in Bengaluru were kidnapped on Saturday morning from the city's bustling Koramangala area. The police arrested eight people and seized a Toyota Innova and a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R used in the crime.

The four employees were working at a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company called Global Telecom Connect Pvt Limited. According to the police, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 18.9 lakh from the BPO company employees.

How Did The Kidnapping Happen?

Speaking to the media, Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East Bengaluru, said, "The kidnappers told the victims that cops were waiting for them below the office building. They got them (BPO employees) downstairs and kidnapped them."

DCP Fathima said the kidnappers made one victim transfer the ransom to their relatives' accounts. The kidnappers also demanded hard cash, she added.

"We received a 112 call alert. We formed teams and tracked them (the kidnappers) down, arrested them, and seized the two vehicles used in the crime," the DCP further said.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping for ransom.

