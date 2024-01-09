Bengaluru CEO's Last Post Was On Son, Hashtag Was #Whatwillhappen

The candid click of her four-year-old son playing near an aquarium was Suchana Seth's last post on Instagram, about three months before she allegedly killed him amid a strained relationship with her husband.

The caption began with the hashtag "#whatwillhappen". This was her only post about her son on her handle.

Ms Seth, a 39-year-old start-up founder in Bengaluru, is accused of killing her son in Goa and travelling to Karnataka with his body. The 39-year-old CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga yesterday with her son's body in a bag.

Ms Seth was separated from her husband and her divorce proceedings are in the final stage, the police said, adding that the motive behind the murder is not clear yet. Her husband Venkat Raman, who is in Indonesia, has been asked to return.

Ms Seth allegedly killed her son in a hotel in north Goa's Candolim, police said, crediting the hotel staff's presence of mind for alerting the cops.

She had checked into Sol Banyan Grand with her son on Saturday, but checked out alone on Monday. Moreover, she insisted on booking a cab to Bengaluru from Goa despite the hotel staff advising her to take a flight.

On finding bloodstains in the apartment she had occupied, the staff informed the Goa Police. When the cops dialled the cab driver and inquired about her son, she claimed he was with a friend and provided a wrong address.

The cops then asked the driver to divert to the nearest police station in Chitradurga, around 200 km from Bengaluru, where she was arrested and taken back to Goa for questioning.