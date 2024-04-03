'Child Died Of Shock': Goa Police On Bengaluru CEO Who Strangled Her Son

New Delhi:
The chargesheet filed by Goa Police against the CEO of an AI start-up, accused of killing her four-year-old son at an apartment, reveals several chilling details of the gruesome murder. Suchana Seth faces charges of murdering her son in a Goa hotel room over a bitter custody battle with her husband.
Suchana Seth, 39, was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on January 8, while she was traveling with her son's body concealed in a bag.
The Calangute police presented a 642-page chargesheet against Seth in the Goa Children's Court, detailing how she allegedly murdered her son and then tried to escape.
Here are 10 details mentioned in the chargesheet:
- Suchana Seth was involved in a bitter custody battle with her husband Venkat Raman. In a message on January 6, she told her estranged husband that he could meet the child the next day. But nobody was home in Bengaluru when he came over.
- Suchana Seth and her son had checked into a service apartment in Candolim on January 6, as she did not want the child to meet his father.
- Hotel staff grew suspicious when Seth, laden with an unusually heavy bag, checked out without her son, whose absence raised immediate alarms.
- When they went to her room, they found bloodstains and a handwritten note and immediately alerted the cops.
- In the note, she had written about her feud with her husband and the mental exhaustion due to the ongoing court proceedings.
- The note was written on tissue paper using an eyeliner. Handwriting experts have confirmed the authenticity of the note.
- Cops promptly contacted the taxi driver that she had booked and spoke to Seth. She claimed that she had left her son at a friend's place in Madgaon and the stains in the hotel room were menstrual blood.
- After realising that she had provided them with a fake address, cops spoke to the taxi driver and instructed him to take her to the closest Aimangala Police Station.
- The child was smothered to death either with a piece of cloth or a pillow, the post-mortem revealed.
- According to officials, the child died of shock and respiratory asphyxia resulting from strangulation.