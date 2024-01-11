CEO Accused Of Killing Son Asked Husband To Meet Child Day Before Murder

Suchana Seth is accused of murdering her son in a hotel room in Goa. (File)

More chilling details of the gruesome murder of a four-year-old allegedly by his mother have emerged, with police saying that the Bengaluru woman asked the father to come meet his son just days before committing the crime. Suchana Seth is accused of murdering her son in a hotel room in Goa, reportedly over a bitter custody battle with her husband. Police sources said that the woman has so far shown no remorse, either over the death of her child, or her role in it.

The 39-year-old allegedly killed her son and stuffed the body in a bag on January 8. The post-mortem revealed the child was smothered to death either with a piece of cloth or a pillow. Ms Seth was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on the same day and brought to Goa on Tuesday.

During the investigation, police found that she had on January 6 messaged her estranged husband Venkat Raman. She told him that he could meet the child the next day, police sources said.

But Ms Seth and the child were not in Bengaluru on that day, so he could not meet his son. He left for Indonesia on the same day, police sources said.

Suchana Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab', and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at start-ups and industry research labs.

According to the couple's divorce documents, Ms Seth had filed a domestic violence case in August 2022 against her estranged husband Venkat Raman. She had accused him of physically abusing her and her son, a charge Venkat Raman has denied in court. The court issued a restraining order against Mr Raman who was barred from his wife's home or communicating with her or the child.

He was, though, handed visitation rights, a development which allegedly upset Ms Seth.