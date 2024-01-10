Bengaluru CEO Accused Of Son's Murder 'Shows No Remorse', Say Cops

The Bengaluru woman accused of murdering her four-year-old son in a hotel room in Goa - reportedly over a bitter custody battle with her husband - has kept her emotions in check, so far, and shows no remorse, either over the death of her child, or her role in it, police sources told NDTV.

However, Suchana Seth has not, so far, explained why she attempted suicide; when she was arrested the police found slash marks on her wrist and believe she tried to kill herself after killing her son.

Sources said Ms Seth, 39, confessed to an estranged relationship with her husband, PR Venkat Raman, whom she accused of violence in August. Mr Raman was handed a restraining order. He denied the charges but was barred from his wife's home or communicating with her or the child.

He was, though, handed visitation rights. Police believe this upset Ms Seth enough to plan the murder.

They found empty cough syrup bottles in her hotel room in north Goa's Candolim and believe she gave the child a heavy dose, making him drowsy, and then smothered him with a pillow.

In an earlier interrogation Ms Seth, in police custody till next week, said she had no idea how her son died, insisting he was alive when she went for a nap and dead when she woke up. A senior police officer dismissed the explanation, telling news agency PTI, "We don't buy her theory."

The post-mortem had indicated the boy may have been smothered.

Suchana Seth and her son checked into a service apartment at the Sol Banyan Grande on Friday and checked out two days later - without her son and with a large brown bag she did not have earlier.

She also demanded a taxi to drive her to Bengaluru, a distance of nearly 600 km the hotel pointed out could be more easily covered by a flight. She refused this and a taxi was arranged.

Alarm bells rang after staff cleaning her room post check-out found blood stains. The cops were called and, after a check of the story that the boy was with a friend, directed the taxi to a police station in Karnataka's Chitradurga, where the body was found in the bag and she was arrested.

The father, who travels regularly to Indonesia on work, rushed home from Jakarta to take possession of his son's body after the post-mortem. The body was taken to Bengaluru and has been buried.

