Murder Accused CEO Seemed Unhappy As Husband Allowed To Meet Son: Police

Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa on Tuesday said that the accused woman, who allegedly killed her minor son in a Goa hotel, seemed unhappy with the recent court order that permitted her husband to spend time with their child on Sunday.

Police official said that the accused and her husband have been involved in divorce proceedings since 2022.

"Goa court remands mother to six-day police custody. The father identified the boy and he said that they got married in 2010 and their divorce proceedings started in 2022. Recently, the court issued an order to spend time with the father on Sunday. During interrogation with our investigating officers, the accused woman seemed to be unhappy with the court order," SP Valsan told ANI.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a start-up company in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a hotel in Goa, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Suchana Seth.

Police said that the accused woman was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

"A woman asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for Bengaluru.After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-colored stains which they assumed to be blood. The staff immediately informed the police," said Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa.

Police further stated upon its inquiry, the woman told officials that she had left her son at a friend's place in Goa.

Goa court has remanded the accused to six-day police custody.

