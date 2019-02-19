2 Suryakiran Jets Crash In Bengaluru Ahead Of Aero India Show: Updates

The accident took place during a rehearsal session at the Yelahanka airbase in north Bengaluru ahead of the mega show

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 19, 2019 13:33 IST
"Two pilots were airlifted soon after the crash," an airbase official said.

New Delhi/Bengaluru: 

Two jets of the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team collided in Bengaluru a day before the Aero India show begins in the city. Two out of the three pilots of the jets have ejected safely, initial reports said. Details of the third pilot are not known so far.

The accident took place during a rehearsal session at the Yelahanka airbase in north Bengaluru ahead of the mega show.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the five-day biennial event

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Air Force jets collision ahead of Bengaluru Air Show :


Feb 19, 2019
13:33 (IST)
Feb 19, 2019
13:29 (IST)
Two civilians hurt in the accident and the pilots taken to hospital. One of the pilot dies.

"The two aircraft were performing inverted manouvere, one top of another, when moments later the crash took place. They were flying in close formation and some technical error might have taken place. We saw 2 parachutes eject from the aircraft," said eye-witness and reporter Saurabh Joshi to NDTV.
Feb 19, 2019
13:22 (IST)
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is in Bengaluru, is on her way to the Yelahanka airbase. "I'm aware of it (incident)," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, but did not elaborate further when askedabout the accident. She said this on the sidelines of an event. 
Feb 19, 2019
13:17 (IST)
A video showed the two jets coming down, possibly while performing a complex manoeuvre. Another  video showed thick, black plumes of smoke rising from the airbase.

Feb 19, 2019
13:10 (IST)
Feb 19, 2019
13:03 (IST)
Debris at the crash site

Feb 19, 2019
13:01 (IST)
The accident took place at around 11:50 am during a rehearsal session at the Yelahanka airbase in north Bengaluru ahead of the mega show.
