2 Suryakiran Jets Crash In Bengaluru Ahead Of Aero India Show: Updates

"Two pilots were airlifted soon after the crash," an airbase official said.

Two jets of the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team collided in Bengaluru a day before the Aero India show begins in the city. Two out of the three pilots of the jets have ejected safely, initial reports said. Details of the third pilot are not known so far.

The accident took place during a rehearsal session at the Yelahanka airbase in north Bengaluru ahead of the mega show.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the five-day biennial event

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Air Force jets collision ahead of Bengaluru Air Show :