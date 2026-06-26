Bengal To Implement Uniform Code, Bring Anti-Conversion Law: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his government would bring in a stringent law against 'land jihad', 'love jihad' and religious conversion, besides implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as part of measures to strengthen national security and preserve the state's cultural identity.

Addressing a programme at Rabindra Sadan here to mark the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', Adhikari alleged that infiltration had led to demographic changes and posed a threat to the state's social fabric and national security.

"Give us some time. A strict law against land jihad, love jihad and forced religious conversion and Uniform Civil Code will be introduced in West Bengal," he said.

Claiming that his government had strengthened border security by providing land required for border infrastructure, the chief minister said holding centres had been set up in border districts to identify and send back "infiltrators" to their place of origin.

"Those entering illegally and engaging in activities that threaten India's culture and national security will be sent back," he said.

Drawing a distinction between illegal immigrants and refugees covered under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Adhikari said Hindus who had come to India after facing religious persecution were "not infiltrators" and would be granted citizenship under the law.

"We will not allow any anti-national activities on the soil of Bengal, the land of Ramakrishna, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay," Adhikari said.

"Those who live here but insult the country's defence forces, oppose Operation Sindoor, remain silent on the Pahalgam incident and speak only of humanity would not be allowed to indulge in such activities in the state," he added.

Mookerjee gave the slogan of 'Ek Desh, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan', and we remain committed to that vision, the CM said.

He asserted that his government would not allow any force to weaken West Bengal's cultural identity or national character, describing the state as India's "cultural and spiritual capital".

Paying tributes to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Adhikari described the author of Vande Mataram as a visionary litterateur, journalist and administrator whose writings continue to inspire generations.

Calling Vande Mataram a "Sanjeevani Mantra" for the nation, he said the song symbolised patriotism and national unity.

He added that the state government had, for the first time, organised official programmes at Bankim Chandra's ancestral house at Kathalpara in Naihati and his residence in Kolkata to commemorate his birth anniversary.

The chief minister alleged that during an earlier visit to Bankim Chandra's Kolkata residence during the previous TMC regime, he had been prevented from entering as the premises had remained locked.

Recalling the Emergency imposed in 1975, Adhikari announced that a state-level felicitation programme would be held on August 9 to honour people who had resisted the Emergency and faced persecution.

He also accepted a proposal to constitute a coordination committee of "Loktantra Senanis" (democracy fighters) to facilitate the recognition process and said eligible persons would be issued official recognition certificates in accordance with government rules.

Adhikari further said the government had accepted proposals submitted by the Citizen Government Forum, including organising seminars on social, constitutional and national issues to promote civic rights and social justice, celebrating the birth anniversaries of eminent national personalities, and undertaking relief and charitable activities during natural disasters.

Later in the day, Adhikari inaugurated a BJP party office in Bhowanipore, his Assembly constituency, and said he would make himself available there for two days every month to meet local residents and hear their grievances. He said the office would serve as a point of contact between the people and their elected representative.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)