'MP Hatched Conspiracy': Bengal MLA Says Will Dissociate Himself From BJP

BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani said his grievances were "disregarded" by the party leadership. (File)

BJP MLA from Raiganj, Krishna Kalyani, on Friday announced he has decided to dissociate himself from the party as it was impossible for him to work for common people with the saffron camp's MP and former Union minister Debasree Chowdhury "running the show" in the region.

The Trinamool Congress was quick to extend an invitation to him to join the fold.

Mr Kalyani told reporters in Raiganj that Ms Chowdhury had hatched conspiracies against him to ensure his defeat in the assembly polls held earlier in the year.

"Raiganj MP Debasree Choudhury has been conspiring against me for a long time now. She has called me a traitor, but in reality she is the one to have hatched a conspiracy to ensure my defeat from Raiganj as it suited her personal agenda," Mr Kalyani claimed.

Alleging that his grievances were "disregarded" by the state and the central leadership, Mr Kalyani said that "it is in the fitness of things that I dissociate myself from the party. The decision comes in force with immediate effect".

He, however, did not specify if he has already sent the resignation letter to the top brass.

Mr Kalyani further stated that he has no plan to join the ruling Trinamool Congress as of now, and "my only wish is to serve the people of my constituency, which seems impossible in the BJP with that one person (Ms Choudhury) running the organisation here."

The BJP MP had two weeks ago, in response to similar barbs by Mr Kalyani, said that she would not want to react to such "cheap and tasteless attacks".

Ms Chowdhury further maintained that as a true worker of the BJP, she had worked for the victory of Mr Kalyani and other party candidates during the assembly polls and the accusations made against her are "unfair and totally false".

Veteran Trinamool MP Sougata Roy, reacting to the development, said that he has found out that Mr Kalyani was not getting due respect in the BJP.

"We would like to welcome him to our party," he said.

Since mid-May to September, several BJP MLAs, including Mukul Roy, and MP Babul Supriyo have quit the saffron camp to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee recently said that many BJP leaders are queuing up outside the ruling camp's office, but the party will induct them only after a thorough "screening".

