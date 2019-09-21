Bengal Governor Visits Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor In Hospital

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar visited Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das in hospital

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar visited Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das in hospital today. Mr Das is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata following the incident of heckling of union minister Babul Supriyo by a section of students at the university. He said he will work together with the senior varsity official to create the "best suitable" environment for students.

Mr Dhankar arrived at the hospital in the southern part of the city''s Dhakuria area around 10 am to meet Das and PK Ghosh.

"The VC is in good shape and willing to return home. Das also said that once he is back to work, he will have an interactive session with the students," Mr Dhankhar told news agency Press Trust of Inida.

"I'm glad to say that we are on the same page. We have to work together to create a best suitable environment to explore the character of students and contribute in nation building," he added.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, went to meet Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Suranjan Das who is currently admitted at AMRI Hospital, Dhakuria, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/jbg2ROgsXw - ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

Suranjan Das and PK Ghosh had to be hospitalised on Thursday evening after they complained of "headache, vertigo, palpitation and nausea", a medical bulletin issued by the hospital said.

They had to be hospitalised while Babul Supriyo was being heckled and surrounded by the students at the university, where he had gone to attend a programme by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP - the student wing linked to the BJP.

After being held captive at the university campus by protestors from Left students unions and some from Trinamool Congress for nearly five hours, Mr Supriyo was taken out by the governor late on Thursday evening, reported news agency PTI.

However, Mr Dhankar, who is also the chancellor of the university, has taken a serious note of the fact that Mr Das left the campus in the evening, even as the union minister of state for forest, environment and climate change remained surrounded by the students.

According to reports in a section of the media, Babul Supriyo had allegedly spoken to the vice-chancellor in a harsh tone for not receiving him at the campus, and for not calling the police to control the agitators.



