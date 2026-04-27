Bengal Cops Arrest 4 Trinamool Workers Over Violence Outside Police Station

Police in Bengal arrested four workers from the ruling Trinamool Congress Monday morning after raiding the residences of 15 men accused of violence in Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district.

The four have been identified as Koushik Das, 27; ⁠Sikander Prasad, 39; ⁠Gopal Routh; and⁠ Shyamdev Shaw, 55. Sources said one of those arrested was found hiding under a cot. The other accused fled their houses amid the chaos of the police raid.

The arrests followed violence between supporters of the Trinamool and the opposition BJP on Sunday night, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to hold a high-profile public meeting in neighbouring Barrackpore before the second and final phase of polling. Security has been increased in Jagaddal and Barrackpore and extra forces deployed.

The violence reportedly broke after flags and posters for the PM's visit were torn.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | A clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers in front of Jagaddal Police Station in Bhatpara. Stones were pelted during the incident. Heavy security was deployed outside the station. https://t.co/YuqAIU6z5g pic.twitter.com/DO9XFVVVDH — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

BJP workers accused their Trinamool counterparts of vandalising campaign materials. The situation escalated sharply and supporters from both sides gathered in front of the Jagaddal Police Station, leading to stone-pelting and physical skirmishes.

Local law enforcement initially struggled to contain the violence.

The Election Commission said in a statement that a "violent mob of approximately 200 persons gathered at the police station" as a retired police officer and the Jagaddal candidate tried to file a police case. The persons "unlawfully entered the police station premises (and) created a serious law and order situation", the poll panel said this morning.

"During this escalation, the mob also attacked CAPF personnel, resulting in injury to a CISF constable, indicating a grave deterioration of the situation and a direct challenge to law enforcement authority," the EC said.

And, in a significant escalation of the conflict, a bombing was reported at the residence of BJP MLA Pawan Singh, who is contesting from the Bhatpara (General) Assembly seat.

Crude bombs were hurled at his house. Three people were injured and property damaged.

The police registered a case regarding the bombing and clashes, but the atmosphere remains highly volatile as both parties continue to trade accusations of political vendetta.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency registered a separate case to probe recovery of 79 crude bombs from the house of another, alleged, Trinamool worker in South 24 Parganas.

Earlier, the Election Commission directed Bengal Police to launch a special drive to arrest those involved in illegal manufacturing of crude bombs in the state, an official said.

The directive came after the police recovered a large number of crude bombs, days ahead of the second and final phase of the assembly polls in the state.

Bengal is voting in a two-phase Assembly election widely seen as an all-out battle between the Trinamool and the BJP. The first phase was on April 23. Results will be declared May 4.

North 24 Parganas saw BJP heavyweights, including the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party boss Nitin Nabin, on the campaign trail to consolidate support in the populated district.