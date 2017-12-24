Bengal By-Poll: Trinamool Congress Leading By Over 15,000 Votes

Trinamool Congress candidate Gita Rani Bhunia was leading by over 15,000 votes over the Left Front nominated CPI-M aspirant Rita Mondal in the sixth round of counting of the by-poll to the Sabang Assembly constituency in West Bengal."Trinamool Congress was leading by over 15,000 votes after the sixth round of counting," an Election Commission official told news agency IANS.Ms Bhunia got around 35,000 votes while Ms Mondal bagged over 19,000 votes after the sixth round of counting.The BJP candidate, Antara Bhattacharyya was in the third position securing around 15,000 votes and the Congress' Chiranjib Bhowmick has bagged nearly 9,000 votes.The by-poll were necessitated by the sitting Congress legislator Manas Bhunia's resignation after he crossed over to the Trinamool. He is now a Rajya Sabha member of his new party.