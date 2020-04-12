Bengal BJP Delegation Meets Governor Over Suppressed Coronavirus Data In State

Bengal BJP president DIlip Ghosh led the delegation that met with Jagdeep DHankhar

BJP on Saturday alleged that the West Bengal government is suppressing information on the number of coronavirus cases in the state and urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to take up the issue with the Trinamool Congress-led dispensation to ensure that accurate data is disseminated.

A BJP delegation led by state party president Dilip Ghosh called on Mr Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and told him, "People do not have confidence on the data provided by the state government."

The delegation, which also included senior party leaders Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha, said there is discrepancy between the data provided by the centre and that released by the state government.

The delegation told Jagdeep Dhankhar that on April 10 there were 116 coronavirus cases in West Bengal according to the centre, while the state government put the number at 95, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

BJP claimed that testing of samples has been very low in the state and told the governor that around 5,000 testing kits have not been distributed and "wherever testing kits were sent, they have hardly been used".

It claimed that 1,000 testing kits were sent to Malda district alone, but not a single test was conducted.

"The situation is similarly worrisome elsewhere," the delegation said.

BJP also expressed concern over doctors and nurses being quarantined "in one hospital after another" and said the poor quality of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) being provided to them is to blame for this.

The party's delegation alleged that all those from the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi have not yet been identified and quarantined.

"They pose a serious threat of transmission," it said.

The delgation also sought Mr Dhankhar's intervention into instances of "dilution of lockdown" enforcement.

"Religious congregations are taking place and social distancing is not being maintained," the BJP delegation said.

Earlier, in a communication to the chief secretary and the DGP of West Bengal, the Union Home Ministry had objected to the "gradual dilution" of lockdown in the state.

It said shops of non-essential goods were allowed to open in the state and the police also gave permission to religious gatherings. The ministry also said there is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets and social-distancing norms are being violated at these places in the state.