'Will Abide By It': Mamata Banerjee On PM Indicating 2 More Weeks Of Lockdown

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today that her government would accept extension of a nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus if the Prime Minister were to order it. The comment came shortly after PM Modi held a video conference with 13 chief ministers, including Ms Banerjee, to decide on prolonging the lockdown.

After a four-hour meeting the Prime Minister indicated the lockdown - scheduled to end on Tuesday - will be extended by two weeks. All chief ministers, including Ms Banerjee, expressed support, albeit cautiously. Ms Banerjee said it had to be done in a "humane and practical" manner.

"Prime Minister wants to extend lockdown to April 30. We will abide by it," Mamata Banerjee told reporters, adding that testing, including rapid testing, to identify coronavirus cases would be increased.

This would be done in accordance with ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research, the centre's nodal body in this outbreak) guidelines, she said, adding that Bengal has 95 active cases as of April 11.

The state government has unveiled plans for an unspecified number of hotspots across seven districts, including municipal areas in Kolkata. In her press conference today Ms Banerjee said she would not reveal the locations because "our lockdown must have a human face".

"Don't spread rumours about hotspots. Just because a patient is identified, his family cannot become untouchables. Our lockdown must have a human face," she said.

On the financial front, Ms Banerjee demanded the centre allocate six per cent of the country's GDP to health; the United States allots 10 per cent, the United Kingdom 15 per cent and Japan 20 per cent.

In 2018 PM Modi said India would spend 2.5 per cent by 2025.

She also demanded a Rs 10 lakh crore fund for states after the outbreak and asked the centre allow CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds in state relief funds, alleging discrimination in the federal structure.

Earlier this week the centre unveiled plans for a fully-funded five-year COVID-19 package worth Rs 15,000 crores to boost health infrastructure.

Ms Banerjee, who also denied knowledge of a letter warning Bengal of violating lockdown guidelines, defended her handling of the health crisis and hit out at those playing communal politics over the virus, as well as the BJP's IT cell for attempts to ferment unrest in the state.

Ordering all schools to shut till June 10, the Chief Minister also said bakeries, oil mills, bottled water manufacturers and fisheries to partially re-open. Ms Banerjee also said rice harvesting would go ahead; she had earlier allowed tea plucking and factories to start work but in a staggered manner.

India has reported over 7,500 COVID-19 cases and 242 deaths since the global outbreak began in China's Wuhan district in December last year. 239 deaths have been linked to the virus. Worldwide over 17 lakh people have been infected and more than one lakh have been killed.

