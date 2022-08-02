Trinamool Has Lost Moral Right To Rule Bengal, Says State BJP Chief

The Bengal BJP chief said people's mindset has changed after the SSC scam came to light (File)

West Bengal BJP chief and MP Sukanta Majumdar is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss issues concerning West Bengal, especially in the wake of the massive School Services Commission (SSC) recruitment scam in which former minister and Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee is one of the prime accused.

"I will be meeting Union Home minister Amit Shah in his office at the Parliament, today, on some special issues. It's an internal matter, we won't comment on it as of now," said Mr Majumdar.

"There is something very important about Bengal to intimate Amit Shah ji, especially after the SSC scam that was recently busted. Bengal people's mindset has completely changed after the scam came to light. They have begun to believe that the Mamata Banerjee government has become completely corrupt and the government has no moral right to continue ruling," he said.

Asked about the time of the meeting, the West Bengal BJP chief said it would be decided keeping Mr Shah's busy schedule in mind.

"He gives more importance to Bengal. Whenever MPs of Bengal approach him, he meets them. It is his love for Bengal. If we get the time, it will be great for us," he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today and discussed organisational issues.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is also set to visit Delhi tomorrow to attend a NITI Aayog meeting.

"Late but not least, the Bengal Chief Minister is meeting the Prime Minister. They should come because other chief ministers are also coming. If the Bengal Chief Minister considers herself as an Indian, she should come. But no matter how much she falls at PM Narendra Modi's feet, nobody can save her nephew Abhishek Banerjee from going to jail," he said.

Speaking on price rise and inflation, he said, "Public knows and understands it all. Mamata Banerjee coming to Delhi will not boost her party MPs' spirit. Mamata Banerjee and her party is a nautanki (drama) company."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)