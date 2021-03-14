Bengal Assembly Polls: Trinamool Defers Manifesto Release For Third Time

Trinamool has released the party's list of 291 candidates on March 5 (File)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) today postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal for the third time but did not cite any reason it.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to release the party's manifesto at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat this evening.

"The manifesto release has been postponed for the time being. It will be released soon," a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC had announced it will release its manifesto on March 9 but later decided to postpone it to March 11 due to the fire at a building in the city that killed nine people.

Bengal's ruling party had not released its manifesto on Thursday, following the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee during a campaign in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram on March 10.

The TMC chief had released the party's list of 291 candidates on March 5.

West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)