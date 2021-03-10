Mamata Banerjee Files Nomination From Nandigram Assembly Seat

West Bengal Election: Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat, where she will be pitted against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Accompanied by party president Subrata Bakshi, Ms Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office, after taking part in a 2-km roadshow.

Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high-octane battle with Ms Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Mr Adhikari, who recently switched over to the BJP.