Behind The Padma Award To Writer And Naveen Patnaik's Sister Gita Mehta

Sonny and Gita Mehta had a 90-minute long meeting with PM Modi at his Delhi residence

Months before the government conferred the Padma Shri to American writer Gita Mehta, who happens to also be Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's elder sister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the writer and had a 90-minute long meeting with her and her very famous husband, iconic publisher Sonny Mehta. While they both thought that the PM may have been thinking of writing his story as that's what Mr Mehta is known for having published and sold millions of copies of books, including various American Presidents', insiders now feel that it could be a way of cosying up to the Odisha Chief Minister.

NDTV has learnt from insider sources that about six months ago, the Prime Minister's Office rang the Aurangzeb Road home of Mr Patnaik in New Delhi. The call was answered by the caretaker Babu who was asked if the PM could speak to Gita Mehta. Babu, it is believed, tried to explain to the officer that Ms Mehta lives in the US and not New Delhi when the PM himself came on the line.

"He was floored because not only did he speak to Babu but he also found out where his village was. They had a 10-minute long conversation," sources said. However pleased though he was, Babu couldn't offer Ms Mehta's New York number. The Indian embassy there must have organized it, say sources, because very soon, the author of books like Karma Cola received a phone call from the PM who invited them to visit him when in India.

As Sonny and Gita Mehta make at least four to five annual trips to India, they were in Delhi just two weeks later and they fixed an appointment at his residence. She is the middle of three siblings while Naveen Patnaik is the youngest. Mr Mehta who has published Barack Obama's bestseller and that of many others including Tony Blair and six Nobel prize winners, half expected it to be a publishing pitch. This would have been a problem because none of those he published had ever written while in office. However, he and Gita Mehta were in for a surprise, say sources.

Their meeting was supposed to be for 20 minutes but over 90 minutes they chit-chatted about everything, from their father Biju Patnaik, the founder of BJD to all else under the sun. Finally they felt they were intruding and so Ms Mehta got up to leave saying "You must be busy."

Insiders now feel that this may be the BJP's charm offensive to warm up to the BJD ahead of 2019 elections. However, Amit Shah has never hesitated from attacking the Odisha government at all his public rallies.

Meanwhile, sources tell NDTV that the PM often makes such unexpected calls. And when he calls to speak to Naveen Patnaik and he's having his afternoon nap, he speaks to the Bhubaneswar caretaker too.