Video: Rahul Gandhi's Fishing Day With Key Ally In Bihar's Troubled Poll Waters

Dressed in his trademark white T-shirt and black trousers, the Congress leader took the plunge and could be seen swimming freestyle as well.

Rahul Gandhi with fishermen in Bihar's Begusarai

Rahul Gandhi, in between Bihar campaign rallies, went fishing with the locals in Begusarai, dubbed as the Leningrad of the East. 

Accompanied by former state minister Mukesh Sahni, whose Vikassheel Insan Party or VIP is a junior partner in the INDIA bloc, the Congress leader took a boat to reach the middle of a pond.

Dressed in his trademark white T-shirt and black trousers, the Congress leader took the plunge and could be seen swimming freestyle as well. 

Sahni, who had stripped down to his vest and underpants, cast a net, impressing Gandhi.  

Fondly called 'son of Mallah', a nickname highlighting that the former Bollywood set designer was back home to champion the cause of the fisherman's community to which he belongs, Sahni dived into the waist-deep waters. The leaders were seen evaluating their catch.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was also present at the scene. 

A large number of fishermen were also present at the spot, some of whom dived to join the leaders in waist-deep waters.

A video clip of the incident was shared by the Congress on X, stating Gandhi also discussed with the fishermen "challenges and struggles they face in their work".

The social media post also highlighted the INDIA bloc's promises like an insurance scheme for pisciculture and financial aid of Rs 5,000 to every family of fishermen for the "three-month-long lean period" during which fishing remains prohibited. 

Rahul Gandhi said the fishermen are an important part of Bihar's economy and that they have his support. 

"It felt great to meet the fishermen community in Begusarai, Bihar, today with Mukesh Sahni ji, the president of VIP party. Their work is as interesting as the problems and struggles associated with it are serious. However, their hard work, passion, and deep understanding of the business in every situation is inspiring. The rivers, canals, ponds of Bihar and the fishermen who inhabit them are an important part of the state's economy. I stand with them at every step for their rights and respect," Gandhi posted on X.

A local boy found it difficult to conceal his excitement upon shaking hands with the Congress leader. 

"Yes, sir, it felt very good to shake hands with him (Rahul Gandhi). He came to our village. He has done a lot," the boy said. 
 

