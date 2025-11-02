Video: Rahul Gandhi's Fishing Day With Key Ally In Bihar's Troubled Poll Waters

Rahul Gandhi, in between Bihar campaign rallies, went fishing with the locals in Begusarai, dubbed as the Leningrad of the East.

Accompanied by former state minister Mukesh Sahni, whose Vikassheel Insan Party or VIP is a junior partner in the INDIA bloc, the Congress leader took a boat to reach the middle of a pond.

Dressed in his trademark white T-shirt and black trousers, the Congress leader took the plunge and could be seen swimming freestyle as well.

Sahni, who had stripped down to his vest and underpants, cast a net, impressing Gandhi.

Fondly called 'son of Mallah', a nickname highlighting that the former Bollywood set designer was back home to champion the cause of the fisherman's community to which he belongs, Sahni dived into the waist-deep waters. The leaders were seen evaluating their catch.

#WATCH | Bihar: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi jumped into a pond and participated in a traditional process of catching fish in Begusarai.



VIP chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face, Mukesh Sahani, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, and others also present. pic.twitter.com/yNPcx2C3bn — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was also present at the scene.

A large number of fishermen were also present at the spot, some of whom dived to join the leaders in waist-deep waters.

आज नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी जी के साथ बेगूसराय में मछली पकड़ने के साथ ही मछुआरा भाइयों से बात कर उनके काम से जुड़ी चुनौतियों और संघर्षों पर चर्चा की।



महागठबंधन का वादा है कि-



-हमारी सरकार बनने के बाद बिहार के सभी मछुआरों को लीन सीजन (जून, जुलाई और अगस्त) के दौरान 5,000… pic.twitter.com/NHiguYBTTq — Mukesh Sahani (@sonofmallah) November 2, 2025

A video clip of the incident was shared by the Congress on X, stating Gandhi also discussed with the fishermen "challenges and struggles they face in their work".

The social media post also highlighted the INDIA bloc's promises like an insurance scheme for pisciculture and financial aid of Rs 5,000 to every family of fishermen for the "three-month-long lean period" during which fishing remains prohibited.

Rahul Gandhi said the fishermen are an important part of Bihar's economy and that they have his support.

बेगूसराय, बिहार में आज VIP पार्टी के अध्यक्ष मुकेश सहनी जी के साथ वहां के मछुआरा समुदाय से मिलकर बहुत अच्छा लगा।



काम उनका जितना दिलचस्प है, उससे जुड़ी उनकी समस्याएं और संघर्ष उतने ही गंभीर हैं। मगर, हर परिस्थिति में उनकी मेहनत, जज़्बा और व्यवसाय की गहरी समझ प्रेरणादायक है।… pic.twitter.com/8EecHux9m7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2025

"It felt great to meet the fishermen community in Begusarai, Bihar, today with Mukesh Sahni ji, the president of VIP party. Their work is as interesting as the problems and struggles associated with it are serious. However, their hard work, passion, and deep understanding of the business in every situation is inspiring. The rivers, canals, ponds of Bihar and the fishermen who inhabit them are an important part of the state's economy. I stand with them at every step for their rights and respect," Gandhi posted on X.

A local boy found it difficult to conceal his excitement upon shaking hands with the Congress leader.

"Yes, sir, it felt very good to shake hands with him (Rahul Gandhi). He came to our village. He has done a lot," the boy said.

