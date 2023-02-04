'Bast***s, Idiots': New Video Shows Bihar Bureaucrat Abusing Colleagues

The Bihar Administrative Service Association condemned the officer's conduct.

Another video of senior Bihar bureaucrat KK Pathak, who was recently caught on video verbally abusing a junior officer on probation, shows him addressing IAS officers as "bast***s, idiots, donkeys".

The video, from a video conference meeting, comes just a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered an investigation into KK Pathak's conduct. Nobody here understands without abuses directed at their mothers and sisters, an agitated Mr Pathak can be heard saying.

KK Pathak was in a meeting regarding cooperatives. "Remove all cooperatives, we will distribute everything ourselves," and goes on to say "the rascals keep saying that 'sir' will do it. Everyone is 'sir' here. Who is the common person in Bihar?"

He then addresses an officer from Rohtas district, saying, "kahan mar gaya Rohtas (where did Rohtas die)". He further instructs the officer from Bikramganj asking him to find the "monkey sitting in the cooperative" and take it over. In the same meeting, while scolding an officer, he said, "Ullu ka pattha (son of an owl), idiot, gadha (donkey)", adding that "all of them are useless, donkeys."

An expletive-laden rant of IAS officer KK Pathak went viral just three days ago, apparently triggered by feedback shared on his treatment of his junior.

The Bihar Administrative Service Association condemned the officer's conduct and has demanded his sacking.

"People here have no sense. In Chennai, people follow rules. Have you seen anyone following traffic rules here? They even keep honking even at a red light," Mr Pathak, Principal Secretary of the Prohibition Department in the Government of Bihar, is heard saying at a meeting of officers.

The target of his fury, a Deputy Collector, is seen trying to apologise to him, but Mr Pathak is unstoppable. "Now I will show them...I have been here 32 years," he says, also attacking the Bihar officers' body for complaining against him.

According to reports, Mr Pathak was upset over a complaint filed against him for ill-treating the Deputy Collector during training. The complaint was filed by the Bihar government in Gaya in November.

Sunil Kumar, Prohibition, excise and registration minister in Bihar government, said that disciplinary action will be taken against KK Pathak.

"The government should sack KK Pathak as soon as possible. He is not in a good frame of mind. Apart from being the Secretary of the Prohibition Department, he is also in charge of BIPARD and during training, He harasses the officers of Bihar. Meanwhile, One officer has also died after being publicly humiliated by him. All our officials are angry about this video. We are going to take action as soon as possible. At present, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Chief Secretary are requested to take action against him," said Sunil Tiwari, who heads the officers' body.

Nitish Kumar, when questioned on the video, said, "Everyone including the Chief Secretary is looking into it. We will investigate the incident."

A 1990-Batch officer, Mr Pathak was appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) at the Department of Prohibition and Excise in 2020 after he returned from central deputation.

