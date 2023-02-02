On Camera, Bihar Bureaucrat Abuses Junior Officer, Threatens Him

KK Pathak is also seen venting out his anger at the people of the state for not following traffic rules.

A senior IAS officer in Bihar has been captured on camera verbally abusing a junior officer on probation during a review meeting in his department. In the video, which has been widely shared online, IAS officer KK Pathak is also seen venting out his anger at the people of the state for not following traffic rules. The Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) has condemned the conduct of the officer and has demanded his removal from service.

"The people here are like that. In Chennai, people follow rules. Have you seen anyone following traffic rules here? They even keep honking at a red light," Mr Pathak, Principal Secretary of the Prohibition Department in the Government of Bihar, is seen saying at a meeting.

The senior bureaucrat also makes personal attacks on the Deputy Collector and keeps abusing him despite the junior officer apologising to him in the presence of the other officials.

According to reports, IAS officer KK Pathak was upset over a complaint filed against him for ill-treatment of the probationer Deputy Collector. The complaint was filed by BIPARD (Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development) in Gaya in November.

The Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) has sought his removal from service.

"The government should sack KK Pathak as soon as possible. He is not in a good frame of mind. Apart from being the Secretary of the Prohibition Department, he is also in charge of BIPARD and during training, he harasses the officers of Bihar. Meanwhile, one officer has also died after being publicly humiliated by him. All our officials are angry about this video. We are going to take action on this as soon as possible. At present, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Chief Secretary are requested to take action against him," Basa President Sunil Tiwari said.

A 1990-Batch officer, KK Pathak was appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Department of Prohibition and Excise in 2020 after he returned from central deputation.