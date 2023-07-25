Basavaraj Bommai Dismisses Congress Claims Of Plot To Topple Karnataka Government

Basavaraj Bommai clarified no BJP leader is involved in activities to topple the government (File)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's allegations that a conspiracy is being hatched overseas by some BJP and JD(S) leaders to destabilise the government in Karnataka are aimed at deflecting public attention from the discontent brewing within the ruling party.

Mr Shivakumar on Monday claimed that a plot was being hatched in Singapore to topple Karnataka's Congress government, creating a flutter in political circles.

The former chief minister, clarifying that no BJP leader has indulged in any such activities to topple the government, said the failures of the current government have naturally led to disgruntlement among the legislators and infighting.

"DK Shivakumar's statements are leading to instability in this government. I have been observing it. There was no need for him to speak about Singapore. But it is aimed at deflecting public attention from the consequences of BK Hariprasad's comments. And to unnecessarily target the opposition parties, he made those statements," Mr Bommai said.

Legislative Council member BK Hariprasad on July 21 said he knew "how to make or bring a chief minister down".

Speaking to reporters, Mr Bommai said, "It (DK Shivakumar's statement) was also aimed at preparing the base for his future strategy and on the whole to make known his displeasure against the government. No BJP leader has indulged in any such activity (to topple the government). There is no need for it. The government has a full majority. Let them give good administration."

Claiming that Congress MLAs are unhappy about the process of election of the leader of the legislature party and also about the cabinet expansion, Basavaraj Bommai said that discontent continued even during the cabinet formation.

"Work is definitely not happening for legislators. Siddaramaiah in the budget has levied taxes and brought huge loans but is facing difficulty providing money for the 'guarantees' (poll promises of the Congress party), and has said he will not be able to provide for developmental work. Also, the competition for transfers has led to discontent," he said, adding that all is not well within the ruling party and the government.

The law and order situation has deteriorated in the state, Mr Bommai further claimed.

"Never in the history of Karnataka has there been death threats issued to five judges of the High Court. If anti-social elements and international terrorists have got such courage, it shows how weak this government is," he said, adding that it shows the state is on the path to anarchy.

