Rajasthan Man Allegedly Circumcised 12-Year-Old, Molested Sister, Mother

The FIR was registered at Jodhpur's Boranada police station on Thursday (Representational)

An FIR has been registered in Jodhpur against a Barmer resident based on a complaint by a local woman regarding the alleged forceful religious conversion and circumcision of her 12-year-old son.

The FIR was registered at Jodhpur's Boranada police station on Thursday.

In her complaint, the woman said that the accused Fateh Khan had been molesting and blackmailing her for the past few months.

According to the woman, Khan later started molesting her 15-year-old daughter as well and even got her son forcefully circumcised and converted to his religion.

"All this while he continued threatening me and my children," she said.

Boranada police station in-charge Rajendra Rajpurohit said that the woman had been assured all help and an investigation was on in the case.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.