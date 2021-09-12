Bangladeshi Man Kills His Third Wife Suspecting Affair: Noida Police

The cops recovered an Indian passport, Aadhaar cards and a debit card from the accused (Representational)

A Bangladeshi man, living illegally in India, was arrested Sunday for allegedly killing one of his wives in Noida over the suspicion of an illicit relationship, the police said.

According to the police, the accused had also procured an Indian passport and two Aadhaar cards using residential addresses in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was the third wife of the accused - Babul Miyan. The other two live in Bangladesh and West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, where he first stayed after crossing into India around a decade ago.

"Babul Miyan worked as a daily wage worker and his wife Fatima Bibi had a relationship with a local construction work contractor. On August 4, when Babul returned from a trip to Bengal, he found Fatima and contractor Sajid at his home," a police spokesperson said.

"Later, he confronted Fatima inside Sajid's home and an argument ensued. He pulled his wife to the bed and strangled her to death with the dupatta she was wearing and fled," the police official said.

After the incident, the accused ran away to Rajasthan and from there he took a train to West Bengal. He wanted to escape further to Bangladesh but did not get a visa, the police said.

"He returned to Noida on September 10 and was staying in rented accommodation. He was arrested on Sunday near Noida's Sector 52 metro station on the basis of a tip-off," the spokesperson said.

The local police station team also recovered an Indian passport, two Aadhaar cards, besides a debit card from Punjab National Bank (PNB) from the accused, the official said.