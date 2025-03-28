Earthquake In Myanmar: Tremors Felt In Kolkata, Imphal

Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata and Imphal on Friday after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Thai capital Bangkok.

The epicentre was in central Myanmar, about 50 km east of the city of Monywa.

Residents of Kolkata and adjoining areas reported feeling mild tremors and noticing wall hangings sway slightly during the earthquake.

According to official sources, there have been no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor.

In Manipur, tremors caused panic among residents of Thangal Bazar in Imphal, where many old multi-storey buildings, are located.

However, no damage has been reported so far, police said.

7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Felt In Bangladesh

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 was felt in various parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Chattogram, on Friday.

However, no casualties were reported so far.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the earthquake with the epicentre at Mandalay in Myanmar near the Bangladesh border hit at 12:25 pm.

The distance from Dhaka to the epicentre is 597 kilometres. The earthquake of magnitude 7.3 is classified as a major seismic event, Prothom Alo quoted Md Rubayat Kabir, the acting officer of the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre at the Meteorological Department, as saying.

Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a slightly higher magnitude of 7.7.

According to the USGS, the epicentre was 16 kilometres north-northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 kilometres.