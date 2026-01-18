The Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card has officially reached the global stage at Davos, making its debut at the World Economic Forum 2026. Rooted in India and built with purpose, this world's first child-centric social impact loyalty programme redefines hygiene as a currency of trust—recognising and rewarding everyday actions that help build safer, healthier communities.
As global leaders come together at WEF 2026, the Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card brings a powerful message to the conversation: lasting change begins with simple habits, empowered early, and scaled with intent.
A milestone moment for public health innovation.
Dettol’s Longest-Running Health Campaign Takes Center Stage at WEF 2026 in Davos
NDTV’s Ambika Singh Kahma brings you exclusive updates and insights as this iconic campaign reaches the global stage.
Ravi Bhatnagar, Communications and Corporate Affairs Director, South Asia, MENARP and Africa, Reckitt, explains the vision before NDTV team reaches Davos:“We are creating a generation who will understand the need to think differently, and to act fast—for themselves, and for our communities.”
From village grassroots to Davos corridors!
