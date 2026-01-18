The Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card has officially reached the global stage at Davos, making its debut at the World Economic Forum 2026. Rooted in India and built with purpose, this world's first child-centric social impact loyalty programme redefines hygiene as a currency of trust—recognising and rewarding everyday actions that help build safer, healthier communities.

As global leaders come together at WEF 2026, the Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card brings a powerful message to the conversation: lasting change begins with simple habits, empowered early, and scaled with intent.