A Decade Of Impact: Dettol Banega Swasth India's Journey To A Healthier Nation

For over ten years, the 'Dettol Banega Swasth India' campaign, a partnership between Reckitt and NDTV, has been a prominent force in promoting public health across the nation. Launched in 2014 initially to bolster the government's Swachh Bharat Mission, the initiative has evolved into a comprehensive movement championing hygiene, health, and well-being, aiming to leave no one behind.

Now in its 11th season under the banner "One World Hygiene," the campaign, fronted by Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, continues to drive behaviour change related to hand washing, antimicrobial resistance, and preventing AMR through good hand and body hygiene, maternal health, child health, and self-care.

In India, there has been an alarming Rise of Antibiotic Resistance, from 29% in 2008 to 47% in 2014. The Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign has been at the forefront of spreading awareness, educating children and communities and working with experts to combat this rising disease.

The campaign's impact also stems from diverse, targeted activities implemented over the years. The cornerstone Dettol School Hygiene Education Programme, using a dedicated curriculum, games, and innovative tools like the Hygiene Olympiad (which reached over 30 million children in its second edition), has educated millions of children across hundreds of thousands of schools on critical hygiene practices. Reports indicate significant success, including marked reductions in diarrhoea incidence among children and substantial decreases in school absenteeism due to illness.

Reports indicate 40% of students miss school due to illness, and a 17% increase in attendance is linked to improved hygiene habits. Furthermore, initiatives like 'Diarrhoea Net Zero' were launched (e.g., in Uttar Pradesh, aiming for zero preventable diarrhoeal deaths in under-5s), and various kits ('Swasth,' 'Self-Care,' 'Hygiene Buddy') have been distributed to support mothers, children, and schools. The campaign has actively worked to embed hygiene practices into the cultural fabric, reaching communities across India. It has also taken India's message of hygiene to global platforms, showcasing initiatives like climate-resilient schools at COP29 and participating actively at significant national and international events like the Maha Kumbh Mela (ensuring hygiene for millions of Indians), Davos 2025, and the Jaipur Literature Festival.

The success of this long-term strategy was recently underscored by Reckitt Benckiser's Global CEO Kris Licht. Speaking at the company's Q1 2025 earnings call, Mr. Licht highlighted India as a standout growth driver amidst global uncertainty.

"As we sit here, we fully expect sustained strong volume growth in India and China as we go through this year," he stated

This confidence is backed by results. India, contributing 8% of Reckitt's core global net revenue, delivered high single-digit growth in Q1 2025. Emerging markets overall grew a robust 10.7% (like-for-like). The company specifically noted strong volume growth for Dettol and Durex in India, with recent transcripts also confirming Harpic's strength. Globally, Reckitt's Germ Protection category (led by Dettol) grew 7.5% and Intimate Wellness (Durex) surged 16.6% in Q1 (like-for-like).

Mr. Licht's comments affirm India's strategic importance, validating the success of Reckitt's sustained investment in the market, significantly powered by the decade-long Dettol Banega Swasth India initiative and its alignment with building a healthier nation ('Swasth Bharat').