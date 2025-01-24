Advertisement
8 minutes ago

Dettol Banega Swasth India has reached Davos 2025, taking the message of healthy and hygiene at the global stage.

This is a movement towards achieving the vision of making health and wellness accessible for all and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047

Jan 24, 2025 12:53 (IST)
"Dettol Banega Swasth India will remain a committed partner in advancing India's vision of cleaner and sustainable future," said Ravi Bhatnagar from Reckitt

Jan 24, 2025 12:52 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Takes the Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Pledge

Jan 24, 2025 12:41 (IST)
Union Minister C. R. Patil Takes the Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Pledge

Jan 24, 2025 12:40 (IST)
Actor & Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar Takes the Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Pledge

Jan 24, 2025 12:36 (IST)
Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, Takes the Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Pledge on Health & Hygiene

Jan 24, 2025 12:35 (IST)
Behind The Scenes From Davos 2025: A global call for a healthier world!

Jan 24, 2025 12:29 (IST)
Ravi Bhatnagar, Director of External Affairs and Partnerships at Reckitt joins NDTV's Ambika Singh at Davos 2025 to discuss how this initiative is not only aligned with India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', but also paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

Jan 24, 2025 12:25 (IST)
Jan 24, 2025 12:14 (IST)
