Dettol Banega Swasth India has reached Davos 2025, taking the message of healthy and hygiene at the global stage.
This is a movement towards achieving the vision of making health and wellness accessible for all and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047
"Dettol Banega Swasth India will remain a committed partner in advancing India's vision of cleaner and sustainable future," said Ravi Bhatnagar from Reckitt
Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Takes the Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Pledge
Union Minister C. R. Patil Takes the Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Pledge
🌍✨ #Davos2025 | Union Minister C. R. Patil Takes the Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Pledge ✨🌍— Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) January 24, 2025
In an inspiring conversation with Union Minister C. R. Patil (@CRPaatil), he pledges his commitment to championing health and hygiene as pillars of a cleaner, more sustainable India.… pic.twitter.com/Xd9nTvE66l
Actor & Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar Takes the Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Pledge
Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, Takes the Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Pledge on Health & Hygiene
Behind The Scenes From Davos 2025: A global call for a healthier world!
Ravi Bhatnagar, Director of External Affairs and Partnerships at Reckitt joins NDTV's Ambika Singh at Davos 2025 to discuss how this initiative is not only aligned with India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', but also paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable future for all.
🚀 We’ve taken the Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndiaPledge to #Davos2025! 🌱— Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) January 22, 2025
This isn’t just a promise; it’s a movement! 💪 By prioritizing health and hygiene, we’re paving the way for a cleaner, healthier India. With a vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, we are committed to making… pic.twitter.com/16dvwQsQpx