BanegaSwasthIndia Telethon Season 11 Launched: A Step Towards 'One World Hygiene'

NDTV's longest-running public health campaign is entering its eleventh season!

The Banega Swasth India campaign is a collaboration between NDTV and Dettol that promotes a clean and healthy India. Since 2014, NDTV-Dettol has been at the forefront of a ‘Swasth' change. For 10 remarkable years, the campaign touched lives, changed habits, and inspired a healthier nation.

Into its eleventh year, the BSI is continuing the journey of transformation with the campaign's heartbeat, ‘One World Hygiene - Fostering global unity for a healthier tomorrow'.

Watch LIVE the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 11 with campaign ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, on October 2, 9:00 am onwards (IST) on https://swachhindia.ndtv.com/

Season 11 Launch Is Just Around The Corner!

Join Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director & SPOC at Reckitt Hygiene India, on 2 October, 9 AM (IST)

Handwashing is critical to protect your health: Former WHO Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan

Handwashing is critical to protect your health: Former chief scientist of the World Health Organization, Soumya Swaminathan



Banega Swasth India Memorable Moments: Mohammad Kaif's Message



"Keep Your Surroundings As Clean As Your Home," says Former Indian Cricketer, Mohammad Kaif

Join Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President - South Asia, Reckitt On The Season 11 Launch!

Be part of the grand launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 11 with Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President - South Asia, Reckitt.



Sep 30, 2024 17:19 (IST) Baadshaho! Are You Ready?



Banega Swasth India Memorable Moments: Actor Kajol Devgan's Message

It's our responsibility to keep our environment clean: Actor Kajol



Join Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, for the next chapter of #BanegaSwasthIndia



OA Message Before The Grand Launch Of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 11!



"Each one of us plays a role in protecting the planet. Let's be mindful of our choices for a better future," says Union Cabinet Minister Bhupender Yadav.

NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Campaign Season 11 Is Here!

Join Ravi Bhatnagar, Director - External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt - South Asia, to know Reckitt's commitment towards building a healthier India.

NDTV Network

