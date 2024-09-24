#BanegaSwasthIndia Telethon Season 11 Launched: A Step Towards 'One World Hygiene'

Watch LIVE: NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 11 launch, on October 2, 9:00 am onwards (IST) on https://swachhindia.ndtv.com/

NDTV's longest-running public health campaign is entering its eleventh season!

The Banega Swasth India campaign is a collaboration between NDTV and Dettol that promotes a clean and healthy India. Since 2014, NDTV-Dettol has been at the forefront of a ‘Swasth' change. For 10 remarkable years, the campaign touched lives, changed habits, and inspired a healthier nation.

Into its eleventh year, the BSI is continuing the journey of transformation with the campaign's heartbeat, ‘One World Hygiene - Fostering global unity for a healthier tomorrow'.

Sep 30, 2024 17:27 (IST)
The Most Awaited Time Is Here - Join Banega Swasth India Season 11 Launch On October 2
Sep 30, 2024 17:25 (IST)
Season 11 Launch Is Just Around The Corner!
Join Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director & SPOC at Reckitt Hygiene India, on 2 October, 9 AM (IST) on NDTV network and ndtv.com/swasthindia
Sep 30, 2024 17:24 (IST)
Handwashing is critical to protect your health: Former WHO Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan
Sep 30, 2024 17:23 (IST)
Banega Swasth India Memorable Moments: Mohammad Kaif's Message

"Keep Your Surroundings As Clean As Your Home," says Former Indian Cricketer, Mohammad Kaif
Sep 30, 2024 17:20 (IST)
Join Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President - South Asia, Reckitt On The Season 11 Launch!
Sep 30, 2024 17:19 (IST)
Baadshaho! Are You Ready?
Sep 30, 2024 17:18 (IST)
Banega Swasth India Memorable Moments: Actor Kajol Devgan's Message
Sep 30, 2024 17:16 (IST)
Join Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, for the next chapter of #BanegaSwasthIndia
Sep 30, 2024 17:15 (IST)
OA Message Before The Grand Launch Of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 11!

"Each one of us plays a role in protecting the planet. Let's be mindful of our choices for a better future," says Union Cabinet Minister Bhupender Yadav.
Sep 30, 2024 17:13 (IST)
NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Campaign Season 11 Is Here!
Sep 30, 2024 17:11 (IST)
Watch Live: NDTV-Dettol Season 11 Launch On October 2
For over 10 years, Banega Swasth India has been your partner in building a healthier India. Join us as we continue this incredible journey. Watch Live on 2 October, 9 AM (IST) onwards, only on NDTV and ndtv.com/swasthindia.
