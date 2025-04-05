"Unscientific": Dettol Blasts Podcaster Who Questioned Its Antiseptic Liquid

Dettol, one of India's most popular hygiene brands, has trashed claims made during a podcast suggesting that applying their antiseptic liquid (ASL) directly on wounds might be harmful. Such claims by a self-proclaimed dermatologist are "completely incorrect, baseless, mischievous, and unscientific," the brand said after Dr Manjot Marwah made the claim during a podcast with content creator Raj Shamani.

"This podcast appears to have been aired with the clear intent to tarnish the reputation of Dettol, a household name. Interestingly and very mischievously, this individual though wrongly describes the attributes of Dettol ASL, which is a drug, she does not specifically refer to ASL deliberately to create fears in the minds of gullible consumers over Dettol range of products including Dettol soap which is a cosmetic product," said Dettol in a statement.

Reckitt Benckiser India, the parent company that manufactures Dettol's line of products, called it a "malicious campaign" and said they are in the process of taking strict legal action against the woman who targeted their products.

Dettol antiseptic liquid is approved by the government authorities and endorsed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the company assured its consumers.

Stating that Dettol ASL is an iconic and well-known antiseptic, the company said the product has been sold globally for over 90 years for first aid, wound cleansing, and other uses. All Dettol products meet stringent safety standards for the skin, it reassured.

"We caution our valued consumers not to pay heed to such motivated and agenda-driven views from so-called dermatologists. The company is in the process of initiating appropriate action against these claims," Dettol said.