Bandi Sanjay Announces Free Power For Telangana's Karimnagar Ganesh Pandals

The BJP-led Karimnagar Municipal Corporation has announced free electricity for Ganesh pandals within the corporation limits during the upcoming Vinayaka Navratri celebrations, with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar saying the civic body will bear the electricity bills.

Speaking in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay said arrangements were being made by the corporation for the festival and urged youth groups to actively participate in organising Ganesh celebrations.

"Set up as many Vinayaka pandals as you want, but ensure there are no traffic issues or inconvenience to the public. The electricity bills for all these Vinayaka pandals are being borne by us. Free electricity this time!" he said.

He said the initiative was aimed at encouraging young people to participate in devotional and community activities.

"We need to encourage the youth in our community. Only by encouraging the youth will devotion grow, and with devotion comes discipline," Bandi Sanjay said.

He also referred to the process of providing temporary electricity connections to the pandals and said power utility staff would carry out their duties and generate the necessary bills.

"TRANSCO staff will do their duty, and bills must be generated; otherwise, they might lose their jobs. Laying electrical wires, pulling cables and setting up new pandals must be done," he said.

Around 2,000 Ganesh pandals are expected to be installed within the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits.

The exact total financial liability for the corporation has not yet been officially disclosed.

Based on historical temporary-pandal electricity charges, the cost could potentially run into tens of lakhs of rupees, depending on the sanctioned load, number of days and electricity consumption.

The announcement comes after the BJP first took control of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation earlier this year. Kolagani Srinivas is the Mayor and Y. Sunil Rao are the Deputy Mayor.

While making the announcement, Bandi Sanjay also appealed to Ganesh festival organisers to maintain discipline and ensure that celebrations do not disrupt normal life.

"Celebrate with enthusiasm and devotion, but do not create problems for traffic or the public," he appealed.

In Telangana, organisers of Ganesh pandals generally need permission from the concerned police and local civic authorities. Pandals must not obstruct traffic, roads, emergency access or public movement, while electricity connections must be authorised and safely installed. Organisers are also required to follow noise, fire-safety, crowd-management and environmental norms, with separate permissions and arrangements often required for processions and idol immersion