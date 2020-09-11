Balasaheb Thackeray Feared Sena Would One Day 'Become Congress': Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut had compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (File)

Invoking Shiv Sena founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray, actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday questioned how he would feel if he saw his party's situation today.

Sharing an old video clip of an interview given by the late Balasaheb in which he said that he does not "like elections, and groupism", Ms Ranaut said the late leader's biggest fear was that Shiv Sena will "become Congress".

"Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become Congress. I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party ?(sic)" Kangana Ranaut's tweet read.

Ms Ranaut has been making headlines with her bold statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

She had been provided with Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also targeted the Mumbai police.

Recently, the actor had also moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property in Mumbai.

