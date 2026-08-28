Bajrang Dal Workers Assault Ahmedabad Group For Reading Malala Yousafzai Book

Bajrang Dal workers assault civil society group people reading Malala Yousafzai book in Ahmedabad. People from civil society had gathered in a ground in Ahmedabad allegedly reading Malala Yousafzai book which was opposed by Bajrang Dal workers. There was social media post to read book today at a garden in Ahmedabad, where Bajrang Dal workers stormed and assaulted them.

A controversy unfolded in Ahmedabad two weeks back after a school in Ahmedabad, reportedly assigned a book of Malala Yousafzai to its students. Members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest against the school management, highlighting Yousafzai's past stance on the Kashmir issue, which they termed anti-India. Taking note of the opposition and recognizing the sensitivity of the situation, the school authorities promptly decided to withdraw the book from their reading list and suspend its study.

Bajrang Dal Confronts Political Leaders Supporting Book's Retention

There was a social media post that people from civil society will gather in the garden in Vastrapur and read the Malala Yousafzai book.

Following the school's decision, political figures including Parthivsinh Kathwadiya, Congress and other people from civil society alongside other local leaders gathered at the AUDA Garden in Vastrapur to demand the reinstatement of the book in the school curriculum.

Upon learning of the gathering, Bajrang Dal activists arrived at the location to protest against what they labeled as support for an anti-India narrative. The interaction escalated when the activists confronted the group to forcefully demand an immediate halt to any promotion of Yousafzai's work.

Later Bajrang Dal workers assaulted people who were reading the Malala Yousafzai book. People reached the spot and detained several. Further investigations on.

People from civil society claim that in India everyone has the right to read books. Not just the Malala Yousafzai book, but books of Gandhi, Nehru and others were also kept there and being read.