Baby Girl Abandoned In Roadside Pit Rescued By Cops After a group of children from Dahanu village playing cricket in the area spot the infant, those staying in the locality call up police

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The condition of the baby is reported to be stable. Mumbai: The Dahanu police on Monday rescued a newborn girl abandoned in a roadside pit, after some residents informed them. According to police sources, a group of children from Pale Boripada village was playing cricket in the area, when a few of them spotted the baby lying in the pit.



As the news spread, people started gathering near the pit to take a look. In the meantime, someone informed the police, following which officers reached the spot and rushed the baby to a nearby gramin hospital. The infant was later shifted to a hospital in Thane. Hemant Katker, PRO from Palghar district, said, "The baby's condition is stable."



Cop speaks



Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Dahanu police station said, "The area where the baby was found is usually deserted. We are trying to check footage from the CCTV covering the road where the pit was located and nearby areas." "We have registered a case against unknown persons under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code," he added.



