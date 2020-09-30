Babri Case Verdict Today, LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti To Skip Court

LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh - who are among the 32 surviving accused in the case -- are facing charges of criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity. The court, which has asked all the accused to be present, has to decide whether they and the others conspired and instigated thousands of activists to bring down the mosque on December 6, 1992.

Mr Advani, Mr Joshi and Uma Bharti were allegedly on the dais near the mosque at the time of the demolition on December 6, 1992. The investigating agencies said they instigated the crowd with their speeches.

Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the demolition. His government was dismissed as riots broke out across the country, in which around 3,000 people died.

Former Union minister Uma Bharti, who is admitted in a hospital in Uttarakhand after contracting COVID-19, has written to BJP chief JP Nadda, saying she will not seek bail if she is convicted in the case.

Mr Advani had recorded his statement before the special CBI court through video conference on July 24. He was asked 100 questions by the special judge. Mr Joshi recorded his statement a day before Mr Advani. Both have denied all charges against them.

Over the last 28 years, the case has taken a tortuous route. From the initial two cases filed in 1992, the number of cases expanded to 49. The second case, FIR no 198, had named Mr Advani, Mr Joshi and Uma Bharti, accusing them of promoting religious enmity and provocation to riot.

In 1993, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a single, consolidated chargesheet against 48 people, among whom Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Kalyan Singh were also included.

The cases against Mr Advani, Mr Joshi and Uma Bharti moved from Lalitpur to Rae Bareli to Lucknow. The last shift took place after an order by the Supreme Court, which also asked that the criminal conspiracy charges - dropped by the CBI and negated by the Allahabad High Court - be restored against them.

In April 2017, the Supreme Court had asked the special court in Lucknow to complete the trial within two years with daily hearings. Later, it was given several extensions and when special judge SK Yadav asked for more time, the court extended the deadline to September 30.