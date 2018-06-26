Baba Ramdev To Donate Saffron Robe, Shoes For Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

The team of Madame Tussauds expert artists took over 200 specific measurements.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will donate his iconic saffron robe and a pair of his shoes to be used for his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New Delhi.



The co-founder of the Patanjali Ayurved Limited, who was in London for a sitting for his figure, will be seen striking the 'Vrikshasana' (tress posture) yoga pose.



The team of Madame Tussauds expert artists took over 200 specific measurements, as well as photographs of Baba Ramdev to create an authentic likeness.

"I am extremely pleased to be chosen by Madame Tussauds Delhi. The team is supremely talented; they were dedicated throughout the sitting experience. They have motivated me to keep inspiring and delivering the best to my followers. I am very much looking forward to seeing the finished figure," Baba Ramdev said.



The figure will be displayed among other iconic celebrities in a fun and interactive zone for audiences to take selfies, strike a pose with the yoga guru.



