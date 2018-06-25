Baba Ramdev To Have Wax Statue At London's Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds London has wax figures of Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 25, 2018 15:52 IST
Baba Ramdev said his statue at Madame Tussauds will "motivate" people to adopt a Yogic lifestyle.

New Delhi:  Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said today that he will soon have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in London.

The yoga guru said his statue at the famous museum will "motivate" people across the globe to adopt a Yogic lifestyle.
 
SK Tijarawala, spokesperson for Patanjali, said that Ramdev received the proposal few months back, and after much persuasion, decided to accept it.
 
Madame Tussauds London already has wax figures of Indian personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and others.

Last year, it opened a branch in Connaught Place in Central Delhi. The museum in Delhi has wax likenesses of famous personalities from Bollywood, Hollywood, musicians and even politicians.

