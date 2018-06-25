Baba Ramdev To Have Wax Statue At London's Madame Tussauds

First time the statue of a Yogi be installed at @MadameTussauds museum in London. This will further add to the glory of the science of Yoga and will motivate people across the globe to adopt a Yogic lifestyle pic.twitter.com/AhXdC28U2R- Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 25, 2018
SK Tijarawala, spokesperson for Patanjali, said that Ramdev received the proposal few months back, and after much persuasion, decided to accept it.
Today @yogrishiramdev announced in a PC held in #London that he has given consent to long soght after request of #MadamTussauds museum to put his look-alike statue..as it will arouse curisity about character and knowledge of #Yoga & Yogi among millions of international tourists https://t.co/qk6PdUCRzs- tijarawala sk (@tijarawala) June 22, 2018
Madame Tussauds London already has wax figures of Indian personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and others.
Last year, it opened a branch in Connaught Place in Central Delhi. The museum in Delhi has wax likenesses of famous personalities from Bollywood, Hollywood, musicians and even politicians.