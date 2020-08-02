Ayodhya Temple Trust's Message To Those Unable To Attend Bhoomi Pujan

The trust said the whole city will celebrate the event like the festival of lights. (FILE)

For those who are upset on not getting the invitation for ''bhoomi pujan'' at Ramjanmbhoomi to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has sought an apology for not been able to welcome them due to COVID-19 spread.

In a video message issued by his office, Mr Rai said, "Due to coronavirus, not many would be able to come and I bow my head to apologise to those people. There would be many occasions in the future where everyone would be able to participate."

Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust also appealed to the people who would not be able to attend the event to post pictures, supporting ''Ayodhya movement'', on social media.

Giving detailed information on the events to be preceded by ''bhoomi pujan'', Mr Rai said the whole city will celebrate it like the festival of lights.

"Deepotsav will be celebrated in the evening. Access points of the whole town are adorned with welcome gates. Holy water from 100 rivers from 1,500 places and 2,000 soil from sacred places have arrived. These rivers include Ganges, Yamuna, Satluj, Godavari, Krishna, Sindhu, Brahmputra, Jhelum, Ravi, Chenab and Vyas," reads a statement from the trust.

The soil for the ''bhoomi pujan'' has arrived from places such as Haldi Ghati, Chottor Durg, Swarn Mandir, Vaishno Devi, Bithoor's Brahmkhoonti, Nana Saheb Peshwa''s fort, Raigarh fort and all jyotirlinga, informed the trust's functionaries.

"Water and soil have been arriving since past 15 days, and these would be used in temple construction as per suggestions from vedic gurus," the statement added.