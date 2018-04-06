Ayodhya Case More Important Than Polygamy, Should Be Referred To Larger Bench, Supreme Court Told

Petitions challenging the legal validity of polygamy among Muslims have been referred to the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, comprising its five senior-most judges.
Today's plea was made by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who was appearing for a Muslim party, before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which said it will take a decision on referring the case to a larger bench after hearing all parties to the litigation.
"The Ayodhya land dispute is far more important than polygamy among Muslims and the whole nation wants an answer," Mr Dhavan told the bench.
A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.