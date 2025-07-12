"Avoid Speculation...": IIM Calcutta After Alleged Rape Incident On Campus

After an alleged rape incident on the campus, IIM Calcutta on Saturday said that the institute has zero tolerance for such incidents and remains steadfast in upholding a safe and respectful campus environment.

The institute said that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and the authorities are fully cooperating with the law enforcement agencies.

A woman was allegedly raped by a student inside a hostel of the business school on Friday, police said.

IIM Calcutta Director-in-charge Saibal Chattopadhyay said in a statement that the institute is committed to ensuring that due process is followed while safeguarding the dignity, safety, and privacy of all individuals.

"We wish to affirm that the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has zero tolerance for such incidents and remains steadfast in upholding a safe and respectful campus environment. We are also taking all necessary steps to support the process of ongoing investigation and ensure that institutional protocols are adhered to," he said in the statement.

"We urge everyone to avoid speculation or dissemination of unverified information which might lead to further confusion and hamper investigation and allow the investigative authorities to carry out their responsibilities independently and fairly. During this course of investigation, we will refrain from commenting further at this time, but will continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate action as needed, in alignment with the law and our internal policies," the statement said.

Chattopadhyay said that the administration has been made aware of a serious complaint involving one of the students while the complainant is not of the institute and the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness.

"We are fully cooperating with the law enforcement authorities, who are currently conducting an investigation. The individual concerned has been taken into police custody and the legal process is underway," he said.

The accused has been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur police station, police said.

The alleged incident took place inside the boys' hostel of IIM Calcutta on Friday, a police officer said.

"The woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session. She became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," he said.

She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the officer said.

The development came almost a fortnight after a student was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college in Kolkata.

