'Avoid Chinese Products This Holi': Rajasthan Health Minister Amid Coronavirus Fears

Rajasthan Health minister Raghu Sharma on Monday appealed to people to avoid using Chinese products on Holi in the wake of novel coronavirus scare.

He said the situation in the state is under control but people should remain vigilant and consult doctors if they have any symptoms like fever or cough.

"People should try avoiding the use of Chinese products and chemical-based colours on Holi. Natural colour or Gulal should be used," he said in a video message.

Holi will be celebrated on Tuesday. The minister said health department officials, doctors, nursing staff have done a good job in handling the situation.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials late on Sunday night and reviewed the situation amid coronavirus scare.

"The chief minister chaired a high-level review of the status of preparedness on COVID-19 in the state," an official said. Gehlot was informed that total samples received in the state were 309, and 304 of them were tested negative and two were found positive (of Italian couple) for coronavirus.

"While testing of three samples is under process," the official informed. According to Union Health Ministry officials on Monday, three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, taking the number of cases to 42.