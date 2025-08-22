'Kerala Congress MLA Messaged Me On Telegram, Asked For Sex': Trans Woman

Kerala transgender activist Avanthika Vishnu - who said Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil sexually harassed her and demanded she submit to his rape fantasy - told NDTV she was initially hesitant about coming forward with the allegations because of his political standing.

She had earlier said she flagged her concerns to the Congress but no action was taken. She said she only stepped up after other women, including Malayalam actor Rini George made similar accusations. Ms George, however, did not name the Congress leader; she only said a 'youth leader of a prominent political party' had been sending her objectionable messages and invited her to a five-star hotel meet.

Mr Mamkootathil has denied all allegations that Ms George was talking about him, but earlier today he stepped down as President of the Congress' Kerala youth wing and demanded those accusing him - Ms George, Ms Vishnu, and others - make their case in a court of law.

Speaking to NDTV, Ms Vishnu said she first met Rahul Mamkootathil during campaigning for the June 2022 Thrikkakara by-election that the ruling Left Democratic Front's Uma Thomas won.

"After the Kerala by-election he messaged me on Facebook to say 'hi' and we had a casual conversation. After that he messaged me on Telegram and asked for sex. He wanted to meet in Bengaluru or Hyderabad to play out rape fantasies," she told NDTV.

Asked about waiting for three years before speaking out, Avanthika Vishnu said some of her close friends knew of the harassment but she had hesitated to speak out because "he is a famous MLA in Kerala". She also said that now that she had, she faces cyber harassment.

Ms Vishnu said she had been encouraged to speak after other women also accused him.

"I'm afraid he will use his power to destroy evidence... afraid it will come down to my word versus his and he is a famous politician," she said, appealing for emotional and legal support, for her and for the trans community, from the government, police, and society at large.

On Thursday Rini George made similar allegations.

"I came in contact with the politician through social media. His inappropriate behaviour began three years ago, when I first received objectionable messages from him," she said, claiming the political leader in question even offered to book a room at a five-star hotel for her 'visit'.

She accused senior leaders of the concerned party of ignoring her complaints and said the young leader continued to receive prominent positions within the party despite her warnings.

Mr Mamkootathil, meanwhile, has denied all charges. He has not yet reacted to allegations from Avanthika Vishnu but, with regard to the earlier claim, said "I challenge the person who complained against me to prove the case in court. No concrete complaint has been filed."

"The actress is my friend, and I don't believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now," he added.

Asked about an audio clip released by a Malayalam news channel alleging he forced a third woman to terminate a pregnancy, he replied it is not difficult to create such clips today.