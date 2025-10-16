Auto Driver Forces Wife To Consume Poison, Dies By Suicide In UP: Cops

A 38-year-old auto driver here allegedly forced his wife to consume poison before taking the toxic substance himself due to alleged harassment over unpaid debt, police said on Thursday.

While the auto driver, Yogesh, died during treatment, his wife Renu (35) survived, they said.

Yogesh, originally from Mahavatpur village in Hathras, was living with his wife and their four children in Radha Vihar Colony here, said Refinery police station SHO Ajay Verma.

The victim had arranged another auto for his younger brother after taking loan from an unidentified man. However, the two brothers failed to repay the amount on time, the SHO said.

On Tuesday, the lender allegedly confronted Yogesh, abused him, and even assaulted him over the unpaid dues, the SHO said.

"Distressed and angry, Yogesh returned home and told his wife about the incident, expressing his intention to end his life. Despite her attempts to dissuade him, he allegedly threatened her, forcing her to drink the poison-laced water before consuming it himself," the SHO said.

The neighbours rushed the couple to a nearby hospital. Yogesh was later referred to a hospital in Agra, where he died during treatment on Wednesday, police said.

Renu, admitted to the district hospital here, survived and is now out of danger, SHO Verma said.

Police said Yogesh's body was handed over to his family after a postmortem on Thursday.

A probe is underway to identify and arrest the man accused of harassing the auto driver and allegedly abetting the suicide, said the SHO.

