Australian PM Clicks Selfie With PM Modi, Calls G20 Meeting 'Successful'

"Our strong partnership with India will deliver benefits for Australia," Mr Albanese said.

Australian Prime Minister who is in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit taking place under India's presidency on Saturday termed the G20 Summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "successful".

He stated that the New Delhi Summit was followed by a good bilateral discussion between the two leaders.

In a post on X, the Australian Prime Minister informed about holding discussions with PM Modi about concluding the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between Australia and India.

"A successful G20 meeting hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today followed by a good bilateral discussion about concluding the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between Australia and India," Albanese wrote on X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit on Friday.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three-nation visit when he also visited Australia.

Australian PM said that PM Modi's visit to Australia has strengthened the relationship between the two countries.

"This is a relationship we need to invest in. Our strong partnership with India will deliver benefits for Australia in trade, investment and business and in regional security and stability," Anthony Albanese said.

Underscoring the value Australia gives to India, Albanese said that he met PM Modi six times. He also stated that Australia is a better place because of the contributions of the Indian-Australian community and he wanted to see more connections between the two countries.

Meanwhile, on X, Mr Albanese said that Australia and India are working more closely together to boost renewable energy in both our countries.

After concluding his visit, PM Modi thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the hospitality during his Sydney visit, one which will "boost the friendship between Australia and India," and noted that the two leaders will keep working towards a "vibrant India-Australia friendship," which is also in the "interest of global good."

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India. Extensive preparations have been made to portray India's traditions and strengths.

During the presidency, India has focused on various issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access.

By leveraging its presidency, India is fostering collaborative solutions that benefit its own population and contribute to the broader global well-being.

