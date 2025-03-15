"Attempts To Disturb Peace In Punjab": Bhagwant Mann After Amritsar Temple Blast

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday stated that there were many attempts to disturb the peace in the state after a blast occurred at Thakurdwara Temple in Khandwala, Amritsar, late last night.

Mr Mann also said that there are attempts to show Punjab as a disturbed state.

"There are always many attempts to disturb the peace in Punjab. Drugs, gangsters, and extortion are part of it, and there are attempts to show that Punjab has become a disturbed state... During the festival of Holi, in other states, the police had to use a lathi charge during processions. But such things do not happen in Punjab... The law and order situation in Punjab is good," the Punjab CM said.

A blast occurred at Thakurdwara Temple in Khandwala, Amritsar, late last night after two bike-borne men lobbed an object, suspected to be an explosive, at the temple.

As per the police, no injuries were reported. Police personnel present at the spot are investigating the issue.

Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar said, "We got information at 2 a.m. We reached the spot right away. The forensic team was called... We checked the CCTV and spoke to the nearby people. The thing is that Pakistan's ISI lures our youth into creating disturbances in Punjab. We will trace this case within days and take appropriate action. I warn the youth not to ruin their lives... We will catch the culprits soon..."

In a separate case, a joint operation by CIA Moga and CIA Malout, an exchange of fire occurred while attempting to arrest the accused. The case involves the murder of Mangat Ram, a Shiv Sena member from Moga.

Mangat Ram was killed in a firing incident on March 13.

As per a press note, "During an attempt to arrest the accused in FIR No. 64/2025 under Sections 103(1), 191(3), 190 BNS, and 25/27 Arms Act registered at PS City South, Moga, regarding the murder of Mangat Ram (Shiv Sena Moga), a joint operation was conducted by CIA Moga and CIA Malout."

The police had gathered intelligence regarding the whereabouts of the suspects and surrounded them at their hideout in Angadpura Mohalla, Moga. The accused, identified as Arun alias Deepu, son of Gurpreet Singh; Arun alias Singha, son of Babbu Singh; and Rajveer alias Laddo, son of Ashok Kumar, were believed to be involved in the murder.

When the police attempted the arrest, the suspects opened fire on the team. According to reports, two bullets were fired from a 0.32 pistol and three bullets from a 0.30 pistol. In response, the police fired in self-defense, discharging three bullets from a 9mm pistol and one bullet from a 0.32 pistol.

As a result of the gunfire, Arun was hit in the left leg, while Singha sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. Rajveer was injured while trying to flee the scene. All three accused were taken to Civil Hospital in Malout for treatment of their injuries.

"Manga Ram, a Shiv Sena leader from Moga, has been killed in a firing incident that took place last night. We have registered an FIR based on his wife's statement. There are a total of 6 accused named in the FIR. Further investigation is underway... A saloon owner and a child have also been injured," Moga SP said to ANI on Friday.

"First, the firing took place in a saloon, injuring one person. Then they started chasing Manga Ram while firing... They fired shots on the street near the stadium, killing Manga Ram... Further investigation is underway... A total of 4-5 shots were fired..." he added.

