Attempt To Murder Case Against Former Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Reddy

An attempt to murder case has been filed against Jagan Mohan Reddy

An attempt to murder case has been filed against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and two India Police Service (IPS) officers.

K Raghurama Krishna Raju, an MLA of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), filed the first information report with the police, alleging "plotting" a criminal "conspiracy" against him.

The two IPS officers named in the alleged attempt to murder conspiracy are PV Sunil Kumar and PSR Sitaramanjaneyulu. Two more accused are retired police officer R Vijay Paul and former Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent G Prabhavat.

"Raju sent his police complaint through mail one month ago and after taking legal opinion, I registered a case at 7 pm on Thursday against the former chief minister and others," a police officer told news agency PTI.

Mr Raju also alleged he was subjected to "custodial torture".

All the five accused in the case were charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the allegations pointed to a case that happened three years ago.

Mr Raju, who was arrested in 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, alleged the former Chief Minister and the officials "plotted" a criminal "conspiracy" against him.

"A false case was filed against me by the CB-CID of the Andhra Pradesh government. On May 14, 2021, I was arrested without due process, I was bullied, unlawfully physically pulled inside the police vehicle, and forcibly taken to Guntur the same night," Mr Raju alleged in the police complaint.

When Mr Raju was arrested, Mr Kumar was heading the CID, Mr Sitaramanjaneyulu the intelligence wing, Mr Paul was assistant superintendent of police CID and Mr Reddy was the Chief Minister.

The MLA said though he had undergone an open heart surgery "some weeks" before his arrest, Mr Raju claimed he was abused. Also, he alleged there were threats to kill him for "criticising the chief minister (Jagan)."

"I was arrested without due process, including the absence of a medical examination or adherence to proper legal procedures... I was kept in the CB-CID office, Guntur from 9:30 pm onwards (May 14, 2021). I was not given my medicine despite having had an open heart bypass surgery," said Raju.

Mr Raju alleged when the magistrate sent him to Guntur Government General Hospital, the then superintendent of the hospital, Prabhavathi, colluded with Sunil Kumar to create false medical reports that no injuries were inflicted on his person.

"Due to police brutality, I was shifted from Guntur to Secunderabad Army Hospital by the orders of the Supreme Court and thereafter I was granted bail by the Supreme Court," said Mr Raju.

