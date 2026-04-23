"Attacked For Third Time": Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul Who Wore Helmet On Polling Day

The BJP's Agnimitra Paul, the candidate for the Asansol South seat who was attacked during Phase 1 of assembly elections in Bengal, told NDTV that the repeated attacks on her were probably the ruling Trinamool Congress's message that "Muslims are only the TMC's property and BJP is not allowed to visit them... talk to them, work for them, think about their welfare".

This, she said, is the third time she was targeted. "Every time when I go to Rahmat Nagar -- last time, 2021, when I was contesting for the first time, then also there was stone pelting. And then 2022, when I was contesting for the by-election, then my car was attacked in a Vidhan Sabha called Barabani. And today it is attacked," she told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"Otherwise, why would a sitting MLA and a BJP candidate would be attacked only in Rahmat Nagar? There are so many Hindu areas also, where there are TMC people also. But only in Rahmat Nagar and Dharampur, you know, these two areas," added the MLA, who had donned a helmet and kept it on till evening on the advice of her securitymen.

Read: Meet Agnimitra Paul, BJP MLA Defending Asansol Dakshin Seat

The attack took place after she visited a booth, the MLA said.

"We were just about to leave the place when suddenly a big boulder came and hit the car at the back. It is an Innova, and the entire glass at the back got shattered," she said.

Her secretary, who was at the back, sustained injuries.

Asked about Congress questions on how a BJP candidate could be targeted after the state has been placed under unprecedented security blanket, Paul said her car was out on the road while the security forces were inside the school building where the voting was taking place.

Earlier today, the BJP alleged that another leader, Kumarganj candidate Suvendu Sarkar was manhandled by Trinamool Congress supporters. The candidate said it happened while he was on his way to a polling booth after reports that Trinamool cadres were creating chaos there.

Sarkar, who had to run through the field with a lone security personnel to save himself, later told reporters that he was surrounded by goons and beaten up. "I did not see any Central force personnel during the incident," he said.