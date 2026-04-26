100 Crude Bombs Recovered In Bengal, Poll Body Orders Probe By Anti-Terror Agency

All cases related to bomb-making -- including the recent recovery of crude explosives in West Bengal - should be investigated by the National Investigation Agency, the Election Commission of India has directed.

The poll body has asked the state police to launch a special drive to identify and arrest those involved in manufacturing explosives. Officials have confirmed that the exercise is currently in progress.

The directive comes after the police recovered around 100 crude bombs from the residence of a person allegedly linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress. The location is in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, and took place ahead of the second phase of the assembly elections.

The explosives were seized during a search operation at the house of one Rafikul Islam, following specific intelligence inputs, an official said.

An Election Commission official told NDTV that a strict warning has been issued to senior police officers, including the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and officers at the level of OC and IC.

Any instance of explosives recovery or voter intimidation in their jurisdiction would invite direct action against the concerned officer, the poll body has said.

The Commission further said surveillance and area domination measures would be intensified in vulnerable pockets to ensure that voters can cast their ballots without fear.

The first phase of polling for the 294-member state assembly was conducted on April 23, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4. Bhangar is among the constituencies set to go to polls in the second phase.